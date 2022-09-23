Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,608 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in American Express by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 166,894 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,135,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,050 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $143.03 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.04 and a 200-day moving average of $162.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

