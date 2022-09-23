Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 5,644 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $155.70 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $154.01 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.36 and a 200 day moving average of $170.22.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

