Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Position Raised by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 61.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Trading Up 0.3 %

Unilever stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $55.20.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.4555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

