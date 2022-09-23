iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $100.98 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $98.36 and a twelve month high of $124.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.85.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

