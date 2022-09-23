Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Up 5.6%

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.06 and last traded at $12.98. 8,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 395,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NKTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Nkarta in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Nkarta Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.36. The company has a market cap of $609.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.07.

Insider Activity

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $79,699.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $79,699.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 11,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $179,807.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,719 shares of company stock valued at $387,387. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 509,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

