Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $77,000 Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 475.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.67.

Snowflake Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $171.79 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.86.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,823 shares of company stock worth $859,968 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

