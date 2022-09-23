Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 92,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,979,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,866,000 after acquiring an additional 188,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $99.65 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.23.

