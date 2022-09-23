Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Devon Energy by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Devon Energy by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $63.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.47.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

