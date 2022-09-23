Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases 270 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $71.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.92. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

