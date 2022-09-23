Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.55-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.50 billion-$36.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.70 billion. Honeywell International also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.20 EPS.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $173.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.65. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $228.26.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.