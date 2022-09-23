Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Trims Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $1,005,096,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,852,000 after buying an additional 288,808 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lam Research by 43.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,117,000 after purchasing an additional 279,193 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lam Research by 38.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,812,000 after purchasing an additional 263,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP boosted its position in Lam Research by 115.3% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 463,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,913,000 after purchasing an additional 248,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $610.30.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $386.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $375.87 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.09 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

