Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $237.19 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $231.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.93.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.63.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.