Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th.

Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Great Southern Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $6.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $60.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.49. The company has a market cap of $742.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Southern Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $93,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $93,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Treasurer Rex A. Copeland sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $262,878.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,473.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,433 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 51,534 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,168,000 after purchasing an additional 37,201 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

