Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to Issue $1.21 Quarterly Dividend

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 1.21 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

Darden Restaurants has increased its dividend by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Darden Restaurants has a dividend payout ratio of 62.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $8.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 4.4 %

DRI stock opened at $125.45 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $430,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stephens started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.