FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.
FAT Brands Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FATBP opened at $17.40 on Friday. FAT Brands has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $24.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89.
FAT Brands Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FAT Brands (FATBP)
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.