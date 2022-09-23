Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 5,752 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Barclays raised their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

CSX stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.57. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

