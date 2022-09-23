Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at $983,000. ACG Wealth boosted its position in Airbnb by 72.2% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 52.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.15.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB stock opened at $103.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.39 and its 200-day moving average is $126.11. The company has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $23,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,750,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,139,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $23,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,750,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,139,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $125,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,169 shares of company stock worth $96,762,160 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

