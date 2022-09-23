Krilogy Financial LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,343 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,593,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,252,000 after buying an additional 133,490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,370,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,120,000 after acquiring an additional 491,126 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,867,000 after acquiring an additional 202,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 80.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,288,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,570,000 after buying an additional 575,737 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JEPI opened at $53.09 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.54 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.41.

