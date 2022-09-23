Highland Capital Management LLC Takes $1.82 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 41.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 38.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,621 shares of company stock worth $48,543,642. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.17.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $283.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.57. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $324.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

