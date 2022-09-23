Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 4,406 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $95.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.81. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $95.35 and a 1-year high of $174.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on COF shares. TheStreet cut Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

