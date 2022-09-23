Highland Capital Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,605 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $207.23 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $199.56 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

