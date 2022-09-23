Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 154 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $200.08 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.99 and a 200-day moving average of $219.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

