Krilogy Financial LLC Invests $608,000 in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,539,000 after purchasing an additional 896,250 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Hasbro by 29.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,711,000 after purchasing an additional 713,710 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $53,812,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $31,949,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Hasbro by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,313,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,763,000 after purchasing an additional 265,002 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $73.04 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.68 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.88.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

HAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.82.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

