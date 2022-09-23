Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.75.
Several analysts recently issued reports on VEOEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Veolia Environnement from €34.00 ($34.69) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Veolia Environnement stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. Veolia Environnement has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.60.
Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.
