Krilogy Financial LLC Has $684,000 Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 310.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,139 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Exact Sciences by 1,017.8% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 45.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.37. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $104.50.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $251,872. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.14.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.