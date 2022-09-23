AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 167.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 22.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 10.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,082.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,185.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,096.21. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,634.34 and a one year high of $2,362.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $35.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,356.53.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

