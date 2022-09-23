Krilogy Financial LLC Makes New Investment in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,582,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,773,000 after buying an additional 1,470,498 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,253,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,310,000 after buying an additional 882,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,550,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $379,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,392,949. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,126 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $84.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $97.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.18 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.86.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.