Critical Comparison: Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) vs. Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF)

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) and Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and Westwater Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Westwater Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Energy Minerals $200,000.00 77.60 -$290,000.00 N/A N/A Westwater Resources N/A N/A -$16.14 million ($0.35) -3.46

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Westwater Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pure Energy Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Westwater Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Westwater Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Energy Minerals 19.31% 0.28% 0.28% Westwater Resources N/A -9.87% -9.31%

Volatility and Risk

Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westwater Resources has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pure Energy Minerals beats Westwater Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pure Energy Minerals

(Get Rating)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Westwater Resources

(Get Rating)

Westwater Resources, Inc. operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc. in August 2017. Westwater Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

