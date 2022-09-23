Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Downgraded by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s previous close.

SAFE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold Stock Performance

Shares of SAFE opened at $31.99 on Friday. Safehold has a 52 week low of $31.17 and a 52 week high of $80.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 39.65%. The business had revenue of $64.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 6.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Safehold

(Get Rating)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.