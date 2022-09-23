Krilogy Financial LLC Has $498,000 Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,011,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

RTX stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.56. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.