Krilogy Financial LLC Has $447,000 Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 419.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,679 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 27,191 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LYFT stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $57.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.96.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

