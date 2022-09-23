Krilogy Financial LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAX. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $20.02 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $19.94 and a 52 week high of $27.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69.

