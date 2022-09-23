Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Veolia Environnement from €34.00 ($34.69) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Veolia Environnement Price Performance

Veolia Environnement stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. Veolia Environnement has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.60.

Veolia Environnement Cuts Dividend

About Veolia Environnement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.8178 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

