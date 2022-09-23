Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 293 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $72.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

