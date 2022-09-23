General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,759 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

GM opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

