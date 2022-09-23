Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 271 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Insulet by 6.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Insulet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Insulet by 3,362.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Insulet by 24.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet stock opened at $241.25 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.27). Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Insulet to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.23.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

