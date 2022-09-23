Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $190.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.64 and its 200-day moving average is $220.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.46 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

