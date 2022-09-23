Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 133,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ProShares Short S&P500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SH. Stack Financial Management Inc purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $148,838,000. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $98,808,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,989,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 236.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,283,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,732 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 5,618.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,117,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,457 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH opened at $16.50 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

