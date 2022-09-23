Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 2,116 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,744 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,058,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,725,000 after buying an additional 3,793,861 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,665,000 after buying an additional 621,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,328,000.

SHV stock opened at $109.97 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.92 and a twelve month high of $110.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.161 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

