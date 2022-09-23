Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,687 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 26,472.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after buying an additional 2,372,503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 93.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,571,000 after buying an additional 1,967,853 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Oracle by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.58.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Guggenheim began coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

