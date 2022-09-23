HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,225,000 after buying an additional 181,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,676,000 after purchasing an additional 562,876 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,853,000 after purchasing an additional 298,323 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,530,000 after purchasing an additional 236,488 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $194.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.90.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

