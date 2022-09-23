Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.11% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of MOO stock opened at $86.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.76. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $109.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

