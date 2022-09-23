Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 802 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,699,182,000 after purchasing an additional 698,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,511,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,033,106,000 after purchasing an additional 206,569 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,755,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,132 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,752,000 after purchasing an additional 338,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $111.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.41.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

