Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,389 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 17,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 36,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

