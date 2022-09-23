Highland Private Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Highland Private Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,939,000 after buying an additional 4,964,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $1,067,881,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $6,000,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $149.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.54. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.96 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $2,949,073. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

