Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $77.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.51. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

