Highland Private Wealth Management Buys New Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,013,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,753,092,000 after acquiring an additional 554,778 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $938,856,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.01.

NYSE:SLB opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The company has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.04%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

