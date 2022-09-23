Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,111 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $747,950,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $96,383,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $54,184,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $44,063,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,158 shares of company stock worth $11,581,956 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cigna Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

NYSE CI opened at $282.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.05. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $296.29.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

