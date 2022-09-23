Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $53.33 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $53.26 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.62.

