Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,332 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in DocuSign by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in DocuSign by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.23. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.53 and a 1 year high of $288.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.52.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

